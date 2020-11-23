48 citizens, four establishments fined for breach of covid measures

Police reported 48 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A total of 2,935 checks were carried out – 285 in Nicosia, 507 in Limassol, 687 in Larnaca, 382 in Paphos, 470 in Famagusta and 467 in Morphou.

Four persons were booked in Nicosia, fourteen in Limassol, sixteen in Larnaca and two in Paphos, along with three establishments. In addition, 11 individuals and one establishment were fined in Famagusta and one citizens in Morphou.

Furthermore, 118 checks were carried out by the Traffic Department and 19 by the Port Police with no violations reported.