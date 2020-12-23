477 new cases through PCR tests, three deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 90, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, a woman, 94, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, and a woman, 97, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Archangel Michael Establishment. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 104, 66 men and 38 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 477 new Coronavirus cases out of 4,343 PCR tests on Wednesday, 23 December and another 233 out of 9.845 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 18,883.

The 477 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

133 through tracing (831 tests today)

Four from passengers/repatriates (792 tests today)

118 through private initiative (2,064 tests today)

46 from public hospital labs (400 tests today)

One from GP referrals (23 tests today)

175 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR tests

Moreover, the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

53 tests taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Out of 9,845 antigen rapid tests there were 233 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 6 Limassol 54 Larnaca 59 Nicosia 70 Famagusta 9 National Guard 3 Old people’s homes 7 Closed structures 3 Private initiative 22

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 16 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is not in the respirator, 15 in the COVID-19 unit and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Another two patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 31 in the COViID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)