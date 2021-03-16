475 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 241, 160 men and 801women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 475 new Coronavirus cases out of 47,884 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 16 March, taking confirmed infections to 40,344.

The 475 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

163 through tracing of primary contacts (1.015 tests today)

10 from checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1.403 tests today)

28 through private initiative (745 tests today)

11 from public hospital labs (371 tests today)

Three from GP referrals (305 tests today)

10 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (679 tests today)

250 confirmed cases found through 43.365 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

One sample taken within the framework of rechecking conducted on the 7th day from the arrival of people from the UK

Analytically the 250 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 21 Limassol 129 Nicosia 66 Paphos 13 Famagusta 9 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 3 Special Schools 1 Education 3 Industrial area of Limassol 3 Industrial area of Ergates 1 Industrial area of Strovolos 1

In total, 71 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 23 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including 12 who are not on respirator, 36 in the COVID-19 unit, seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 52 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while seven patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital.

(PIO)