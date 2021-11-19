475 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Friday

The Health Ministry also announced 475 new Coronavirus cases out of 61,720 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 19 November, taking confirmed infections to 129,633.

The 475 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

110 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (1,064 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,372 tests today)

58 through private initiative (1,827 tests today)

197 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (33,422 tests today)

100 confirmed cases found through 23,551 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally, the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases were found:

216 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 100 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 14 Nicosia 34 Paphos 16 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 28 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 17 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 17 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.