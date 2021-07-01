473 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 473 new Coronavirus cases out of 37,450 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 1 July, taking confirmed infections to 76,333.

The 473 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

45 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (351 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,085 tests today)

79 through private initiative (3,021 tests today)

Four taken from public hospital labs (235 tests today)

12 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (522 tests today)

328 confirmed cases found through 30,116 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

120 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 328 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 49 Limassol 109 Nicosia 116 Paphos 8 Famagusta 44 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 0 Industrial area of Mesogi 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 2 Education 0

In total, 29 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are out of respirator and five in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO