The Police are asking for information to find IOANNIS SIAKOLAS, 47, from Limassol, for a case of securing credit with false representations, an offence that took place on 17 March 2022, in Limassol.

Anyone with any information that might assist finding this person is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057, or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen Line at 1460.