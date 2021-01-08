News Local 466 new cases, two deaths announced on Friday

466 new cases, two deaths announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 141, 95 men and 46 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 466 new Coronavirus cases out of 12,831 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 7 January, taking confirmed infections to 26,674.

The 466 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 171 through tracing (875 tests today
  • Four within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (356 tests today)
  • 44 through private initiative (1,532 tests today)
  • 23 from public hospital labs (489 tests today)
  • One from GP referrals (37 tests today)
  • Two within the framework of rechecking passengers from UK after the 7th day of their arrival (147 tests today)
  • Five within the framework of checking the Cyprus Federations of Volley Ball and Basket Ball (15 tests today)
  • 216 confirmed cases found through 9.380 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 216 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 6
Limassol 84
Larnaca 47
 Nicosia 64
Famagusta 11
Old people’s homes 4
National Guard 0
Closed structures 0
Heath professionals 0

In total, 71 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 34 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 34 in the COVID-19 unit and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Another two patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 45 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
