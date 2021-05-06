460 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 328, 215 men and 113 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 460 new Coronavirus cases out of 42,232 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 6 May, taking confirmed infections to 68,442.

The 460 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

71 through tracing of primary contacts (749 tests today)

Seven within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports 2,426 tests today)

128 through private initiative (2,897 tests today)

Six from public hospital labs (261 tests today)

26 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,065 tests today)

222 confirmed cases found through 34.735 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

99 tests taken within the framework of GP referral program by personal

Analytically the 222 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 36 Limassol 61 Nicosia 93 Paphos 16 Famagusta 11 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 1 Industrial area of Mesogi 2 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Old people’s homes 2

In total, 59 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 33 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 33 in the COVID-19 unit, and nine in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 52 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and five at the Increased Care Unit, while 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and five at the Increased Care Unit.

