NewsLocal46-year-old man attacked girl with limited mental capacity

46-year-old man attacked girl with limited mental capacity

Sexual Abuse
Sexual Abuse

Following an appeal by the Public Prosecutor, the Supreme Court increased to two years the sentence of a 46-year-old man from the initial six months.

The man is accused of having attacked an 11-year-old girl with limited mental capacity, who at the time was an elementary school student. The girl’s father was in jail and she was living with her mother. The 46-year-old was a neighbor and friend of the family.

The Court took into consideration the fact that the man was taking care of his sick mother and that it was an isolated incident without prior planning.

By gavriella
Previous articleConcern about increase of Covid-19 cases in schools
Next articleRoad work in Nicosia Municipality causes problems to citizens

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros