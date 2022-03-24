46-year-old man attacked girl with limited mental capacity

Following an appeal by the Public Prosecutor, the Supreme Court increased to two years the sentence of a 46-year-old man from the initial six months.

The man is accused of having attacked an 11-year-old girl with limited mental capacity, who at the time was an elementary school student. The girl’s father was in jail and she was living with her mother. The 46-year-old was a neighbor and friend of the family.

The Court took into consideration the fact that the man was taking care of his sick mother and that it was an isolated incident without prior planning.