46-year-old in prison for arson case

A 46-year-old man has been imprisoned for three days for a case of arson in Paphos under investigation. The man was arrested yesterday on the basis of an arrest warrant issued after a testimony against him.

According to the case early on Monday 14 March a fire broke out at an establishment in Paphos and as a result damage was caused to the establishment’s doors. The fire was put out by members of the Fire Service while following investigations it was ascertained that it was due to arson.

The case is still under investigation.