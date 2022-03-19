NewsLocal46-year-old in prison for arson case

46-year-old in prison for arson case

A 46-year-old man has been imprisoned for three days for a case of arson in Paphos under investigation. The man was arrested yesterday on the basis of an arrest warrant issued after a testimony against him.

According to the case early on Monday 14 March a fire broke out at an establishment in Paphos and as a result damage was caused to the establishment’s doors. The fire was put out by members of the Fire Service while following investigations it was ascertained that it was due to arson.

The case is still under investigation.

By gavriella
Previous articleSituation in Ukraine and Russia will have repercussions for Cyprus Universities
Next articleOne death from Covid and 3,347 new cases on Saturday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros