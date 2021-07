Police are looking for 46-year old JANETH BANAL from the Philippines, who has been reported missing from her work place in the Nicosia district since 14, November, 2020.

Janeth is thin, 1.55 metres tall, with short brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.