46-year-old fined for permitting to minor to drive his car

The Larnaca District Court imposed a fine of 800 euros and deprivation of his driver’s license for one month to a 46-year-old man who was accused by the Police because he permitted to a minor to drive his vehicle, without the minor having a driver’s license and without being covered by insurance.

It is reminded that members of the Larnaca Traffic Police yesterday stopped a car that was moving at 82 klm an hour instead of 65 which is the limit. The Policemen ascertained that the driver was a 13-year-old, the co-driver was a 46-year-old and at the backs seats were a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

(philenews)