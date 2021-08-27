46-year-old man who died from Covid recently was not vaccinated

Due to a mistake, it was reported that 46-year-old George Demetriou, who lost his life due to Covid-19, was vaccinated while the truth is that he was not.

According to people close to him, Demetriou was against vaccinations and when he got Covid-19, he trusted a doctor who convinced him to face the illness with a coctail of medicines.

The incident caused the reaction of the medical community since doctors now speak openly about a ring of doctors who recommend to citizens not to get vaccinated and give them medicines without any scientific basis.