457 new cases through PCR tests announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 457 new Coronavirus cases out of 33,750 PCR tests on Thursday, 17 December and another 240 out of 7,768 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 16,647.

The 457 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

  • 173 through tracing (940 tests today)
  • Two from passengers/repatriates (725 tests today)
  • 110 through private initiative (1,396 tests today)
  • 18 from public hospital labs (359 tests today)
  • Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (120 tests today)
  • One from checks at ELDYK military camp (42 tests today)
  • 151 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR tests

Moreover, the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 12 tests within the framework of checking the Cyprus basketball and volleyball teams

Out of 7,768 antigen rapid tests there were 240 confirmed cases:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 10
Limassol 43
Larnaca 45
 Nicosia 86
Famagusta 15
National Guard 0
Closed structures 2
Wider Public Sector 2
Old people’s homes 3
Private initiative 34

In total, 55 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated, nine in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 28 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)

By gavriella
