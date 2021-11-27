451 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 591, 378 men and 213 women with an average age of 76. The Health Ministry announced 451 new Coronavirus cases out of 75,518 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 26 November, taking confirmed infections to 132,402.

The 451 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Two taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,445 tests today)

62 through private initiative (1,911 tests today)

10 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (279 tests today)

249 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (43,864 tests today)

128 confirmed cases found through 26,105 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 128 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 12 Limassol 18 Nicosia 65 Paphos 8 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 22 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 30 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, four patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital Covid-19 unit. Finally, 18 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.