45-year-old suspected of sexually abusing daughter

A 45-year-old man from a Larnaca district village was remanded in custody suspected of sexually abusing his daughter. The process before the Larnaca District Court took place behind closed doors to protect the child’s identity.

The Police started investigating the case following a complaint filed by a relative. The underage girl gave a statement in a specially formed area of the Police and confirmed the initial complaint.

More testimonies from the suspect’s environment are expected to be taken and investigations continue.