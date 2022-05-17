NewsLocal45-year-old suspected of sexually abusing daughter

45-year-old suspected of sexually abusing daughter

Sexual Abuse
Sexual Abuse

A 45-year-old man from a Larnaca district village was remanded in custody suspected of sexually abusing his daughter. The process before the Larnaca District Court took place behind closed doors to protect the child’s identity.

The Police started investigating the case following a complaint filed by a relative. The underage girl gave a statement in a specially formed area of the Police and confirmed the initial complaint.

More testimonies from the suspect’s environment are expected to be taken and investigations continue.

By gavriella
Previous articleDeputy Minister of Innovation signs MoU with Amazon Web Services
Next articleAmbulance driver suspended for using drugs

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros