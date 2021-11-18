NewsLocal45-year-old imprisoned for possession of explosives

45-year-old imprisoned for possession of explosives

Explosives
Explosives

The Police in cooperation with the Customs Department proceeded with the confiscation of a huge quantity of fireworks and flares and with the arrest of two suspects. The two men, 46 and 45, have been arrested on the basis of judicial warrants. The quantity of flares was found in an establishment of a company in Limassol in a cargo box, following a search by an official of the Customs Department last Tuesday 16 November.The box had been transferred by a commercial vessel that arrived at Limassol Port earlier that day.

The Customs Department informed the Police and members of the Limassol CID went to the area where they found and confiscated the fireworks, the flares, and other items.

