45-year-old driver dies during accident

Franz Langer, 45, from Austria, permanent resident of Cyprus, died early this morning during a new road accident that took place in Larnaca.

The accident occurred at Andrea Kalvou Street in Livadia, under conditions that are being investigated. Franz lost control of the car he was driving, collided with a pole, and was reversed. The man was fatally wounded and even though he was taken to the Larnaca General Hospital, it was tool late.

A 40-year-old who was also in the car was lightly injured.

The Larnaca Traffic Police are investigating the accident.