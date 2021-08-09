446 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 444, 290 men and 154 women with an average age of 77.1. The Health Ministry also announced 446 new Coronavirus cases out of 42,427 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 9 August, taking confirmed infections to 106,428.

The 3446 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

25 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (137 tests today)

Eight taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,757 tests today)

91 through private initiative (2,728 tests today)

18 taken from public hospital labs (275 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of GP referrals (64 tests today)

197 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (20,772tests today)

102 confirmed cases found through 14,694 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 102 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 14 Limassol 31 Nicosia 28 Paphos 13 Famagusta 14 Old people’s homes 2 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 20 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 58 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 22 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 25 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 50 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.