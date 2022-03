The Police are looking for information that might help find MIKHAIL LUNEF, 44, from Russia, resident of Limassol, whose photo is being released regarding a case under investigation for burglary and theft, forgery and illegal stay in the Republic of Cyprus, felonies that took place between 17 and 20 February 2022, in Limassol.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805020 the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.