44-year-old involved in Russians’ death, to remain in prison until trial

The Limassol Assizes Court today decided that the 44-year-old suspect, brother of the 33-year-old man who confessed to the murder of two Russian women, Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, will remain in prison until the beginning of the trial of the case.

The Court rejected the man’s request to be released under conditions, stressing that he might not attend trial, since he might escape or affect witnesses.

It is reminded that the 33-year-old main suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges for premeditated murder and to six charges for theft.

His brother who is facing charges of accessory-after-the-fact and interfering with the investigation also pleaded not guilty. He only accepted the charges of illegal possession and carrying of rifle.

The case will continue on 9 May.