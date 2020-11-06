44-year-old imprisoned for child pornography

The Larnaca District Court sentenced a 44-year-old man to four years in jail for possession of child pornography material.

The investigation of the case started in December 2014, following a relevant tip by EUROPOL that a specific computer in Cyprus loaded on internet, on 18 cases, files with child pornography.

In January 2015, the Police Electronic Crime Combating Department carried out a search at the offices of a Larnaca company, where the suspect was working, in the presence of the company’s owner.

The Department found files with pornographic material on the computer that the 44-year-old was using.

(philenews/CNA)