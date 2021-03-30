439 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 256, 169 men and 87 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 439 new Coronavirus cases out of 42,257 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 30 March, taking confirmed infections to 45,430.

The 439 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

135 through tracing of primary contacts (740 tests today)

One through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (775 tests today)

60 through private initiative (1,718 tests today)

12 from public hospital labs (373 tests today)

Two from GP referral (59 tests today)

27 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,120 tests today)

202 confirmed cases found through 37,471 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 202 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 42 Limassol 70 Nicosia 69 Paphos 4 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial area of Aradippou 1 Industrial area of Ergates 1 Education 5 National Guard 0 Special schools 3

In total, 43 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 25 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 25 in the COVID-19 unit, and six in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 41 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some ten patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit, while 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit.

