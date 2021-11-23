437 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 437 new Coronavirus cases out of 66,797 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 23 November, taking confirmed infections to 131,028.

The 437 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

79 cases taken through tracing of already confirmed cases (730 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,324 tests today)

71 through private initiative (1,925 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (315 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (421 tests today)

198 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (37,441 tests today)

78 confirmed cases found through 24,641 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 78 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 6 Nicosia 23 Paphos 20 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 1 Schools 23 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 22 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital Covid-19 unit. Finally, 19 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four patients who are not intubated.