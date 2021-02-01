News Local 43,500 people received inpatient care in GESY

43,500 people received inpatient care in GESY

According to the Health Insurance Organization, some 43,500 citizens registered in the National Health System (GESY) have received inpatient care between 1 June and 31 December 2020.

Moreover, more than 756,000 patients visited their personal physicians during the 18 months of GESY’s life, while 574,000 visits to Specialists also took place.

During a teleconference today, officials of the Organization briefed the Health Minister on the next steps to limit abuse of the system and to improve the quality of services provided.

Moreover, they also examined the Organization’s financial data.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Local

Local

Local

Local

