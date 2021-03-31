434 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 434 new Coronavirus cases out of 451,301 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 31 March, taking confirmed infections to 45,864.

The 434 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

99 through tracing of primary contacts (609 tests today)

Two through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (231 tests today)

84 through private initiative (1,836 tests today)

14 from public hospital labs (378 tests today)

One from GP referral (181 tests today)

Five from antigen rapid test conducted privately (653 tests today)

229 confirmed cases found through 47,413 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 22902 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 32 Limassol 86 Nicosia 65 Paphos 13 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial area of Ypsona 1 Industrial area of Ag. Athanasios 2 Education 24 National Guard 1 Industrial area of Mesogi 1

In total, 48 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 26 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 21 in the COVID-19 unit, and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 43 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, while 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

