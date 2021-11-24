434 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 434 new Coronavirus cases out of 61,424 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 24 November, taking confirmed infections to 131,462.

The 434 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

69 cases taken through tracing of already confirmed cases (903 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,110 tests today)

67 through private initiative (1,964 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of public hospital labs (280 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (248 tests today)

177 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (29,445 tests today)

116 confirmed cases found through 27,471 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

Three tests taken within the framework of checks at closed structures.

Analytically the 116 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 5 Nicosia 48 Paphos 28 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 32 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 29 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 22 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Also 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital Covid-19 unit. Finally, 19 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.