433 new cases through PCR tests, three deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 83, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, a man, 94, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Nicosia General Hospital, and a woman, 95, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Agios Antonios Center. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 107, 68 men and 39 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 433 new Coronavirus cases out of 4,024 PCR tests on Thursday, 24 December and another 154 out of 4,696 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 19,316.

The 433 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

  • 172 through tracing (995 tests today)
  • 122 through private initiative (1,771 tests today)
  • 45 from public hospital labs (363 tests today)
  • 94 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR tests

Moreover, the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 54 tests taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias
  • 722 tests taken within the framework of testing passengers at Larnaca/Paphos airports
  • 16 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Out of 4,696 antigen rapid tests there were 154 confirmed cases:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 3
Limassol 20
Larnaca 43
 Nicosia 33
Famagusta 15
Old people’s homes 6
Private initiative 34

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 17 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is not in the respirator, 17 in the COVID-19 unit and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Another two patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 32 in the COViID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

 

