433 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 467, 299 men and 168 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 433 new Coronavirus cases out of 44,475 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 18 August, taking confirmed infections to 110,098.

The 433 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

42 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (295 tests today)

Seven taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,407 tests today)

89 through private initiative (2,964 tests today)

13 taken from public hospital labs (193 tests today)

194 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (25,961 tests today)

88 confirmed cases found through 12,587 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

57 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

11 tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 88 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 6 Limassol 25 Nicosia 31 Paphos 15 Famagusta 10 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 1 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 54 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 13 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 43 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 11 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three at the Increased Care Unit. Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 47 patients are being treated in the ICUs including five who are not intubated.