431 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 236, 156 men and 80 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 431 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,177 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 11 March, taking confirmed infections to 38,496.

The 431 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

128 through tracing of primary contacts (814 tests today)

Two checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (364 tests today)

64 through private initiative (1,419 tests today)

Eight from public hospital labs (222 tests today)

One within the program of GP referrals (121 tests today)

16 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (391 tests today)

212 confirmed cases found through 39,846 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 212 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 9 Limassol 142 Nicosia 37 Paphos 7 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 2 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 4 Education 6

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 20 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 24 in the COVID-19 unit, three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 56 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital

(PIO)