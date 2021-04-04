431 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 431 new Coronavirus cases out of 54,842 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 4 April, taking confirmed infections to 47,713.

The 431 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

84 through tracing of primary contacts (1,164 tests today)

28 through private initiative (1,854 tests today)

Three from public hospital labs (105 tests today)

Two from GP referrals’ program (470 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid test conducted privately (101 tests today)

312 confirmed cases found through 51,843 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 312 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 42 Limassol 114 Nicosia 116 Paphos 29 Famagusta 10 National Guard 1

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including nine at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 28 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 30 in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 46 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, while 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)