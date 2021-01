Authorities are launching yet another appeal for 43 year old Luc Thi Van, who’s been missing from her home in Nicosia since October 18 last year.

Police are releasing her photo and personal details again in the hope that people will come forward with information.

Anyone who is aware of anything that will assist in finding her, please call 22-8022, the Citizen’s Line at 1460 or the nearest police station.