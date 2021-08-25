43-year-old man arrested for distributing child pornography

A 43-year-old man was today arrested by members of the Cyber Crime Subdivision regarding a case of child pornography. The man was led before the Nicosia District Court where after a request by the Police the Court issued a detention warrant for six days.

The case began after the Police was tipped of by Europe that said that the user of a social media account was distributing two files of child pornography to another user. According to information the offences occurred on 13 February and 28 April.

Following investigations, it was ascertained that the 43-year-old was the user of the said account and thus he was arrested. Two mobile phones and a laptop were found and confiscated.