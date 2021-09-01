43-year-old in prison for hitting and abandoning two pedestrians

The Paphos District Court today issued an eight-day remand in custody for facilitating a case under investigation for attempted murder.

The man had been wanted due to the fact that on 5 August he had hit two pedestrians in Paphos and had abandoned them.

Following police investigation it was ascertained that the man’s car was the one that hit the two pedestrians. The suspect was yesterday found in the free Famagusta by members of the Police.

When interrogated he admitted that he had hit the one pedestrian on purpose. The other man who was walking with him was slightly injured.

Investigations continue.