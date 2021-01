Members of the Police arrested this morning a 43-year-old man who was seen speeding at the Nicosia-Larnaca road near Koshi village.

The man was stopped and following investigations it was ascertained that he was living illegally in Cyprus.

He was arrested and was taken before the Larnaca District Court.

His trial was set for 4 February.

In the meantime he has been arrested since his permit to stay in Cyprus had expired.

The Aradippou police station is investigating the case.

(philenews)