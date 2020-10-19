43 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 43 new COVID-19 cases on 19 October, out of 2,558 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 687.

The break-down of new patients follows:

18 through tracing (292 tests today)

14 through private initiative (271 tests today)

Four from expatriates/passengers (1,577 tests today)

Five from public hospital labs (206 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (212 tests today)

Additionally, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including one in the ICU. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another two in the COVID-19 unit.

(philenews)