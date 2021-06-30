429 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 429 new Coronavirus cases out of 36,239 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 30, June, taking confirmed infections to 75,860.

The 429 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

61 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (568 tests today)

Seven taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,439 tests today)

35through private initiative (1,719 tests today)

Nine taken from public hospital lab (213 tests today)

11 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (460 tests today)

306 confirmed cases found through 30,560 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

280 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 306 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 49 Limassol 97 Nicosia 121 Paphos 6 Famagusta 27 Industrial area of Ypsonas 3 Industrial area of Dali 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 1 Education 0

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are out of respirator and five in the COVID-19 unit.

Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, as well as one patient in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO