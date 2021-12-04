428 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 601, 386 men and 215 women with an average age of 75.7. The Health Ministry announced 428 new Coronavirus cases out of 78,007 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 4 December, taking confirmed infections to 136,525.

The 428 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

18 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,492 tests today)

98 through private initiative (4,777 tests today)

Eight taken within the framework of public hospital labs (226 tests today)

204 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (50,420 tests today)

100 confirmed cases found through 18,088 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place but no confirmed cases were found:

Three tests were taken within the framework of GP referrals program

One tests conducted within the framework of checking closed structures.

Analytically the 100 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 19 Limassol 15 Nicosia 53 Paphos 8 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 31 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 19 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.