427 new cases, two deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 140, 94 men and 46 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 573 new Coronavirus cases out of 11,576 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 7 January, taking confirmed infections to 26,208.

The 427 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

101 through tracing (757 tests today)

32 through private initiative (620 tests today)

31 from public hospital labs (495 tests today)

263 confirmed cases found through 9.049 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

517 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports

40 tests within the framework of rechecking passengers from UK after the 7 th day of their arrival

day of their arrival 98 tests within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 263 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 25 Limassol 101 Larnaca 51 Nicosia 64 Famagusta 9 Old people’s homes 11 National Guard 2 Closed structures 0

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 32 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 33 in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit. Another five patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 44 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

