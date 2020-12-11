News Local 424 new cases through PCR tests, three deaths announced on Friday

424 new cases through PCR tests, three deaths announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 63 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital, a woman, 83 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital and a man 81, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 75, 49 men and 26 women with an average age of 77.

The Health Ministry also announced 424 new Coronavirus cases out of 3,922 PCR tests on Friday 11 December and another 213 out of 8,894 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 14,476.

The 424 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

  • 129 through tracing (883 tests today)
  • One from passengers/repatriates (332 tests today)
  • 126 through private initiative (1,660 tests today)
  • 25 from public hospital labs (475 tests today)
  • Two from students/teachers (133 tests today)
  • 18 from old people’s homes (159 tests today)
  • One from migrants’ facilities (13 tests today)
  • 122 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, the following tests were conducted without any confirmed cases found:

116 tests among the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

23 tests conducted within the framework of GP referrals and special patient groups

Out of 8,894 antigen rapid tests there were 213 confirmed cases:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 2
Limassol 7
Larnaca 48
 Nicosia 94
Famagusta 26
National Guard 0
Wider Public Sector 6
Health professionals 0
Private initiative 30

In total, 59 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated and 15 in the COVID-19 unit. Another nine patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 15 at the Limassol General Hospital.

 

By gavriella
