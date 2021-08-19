420 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 470, 301 men and 169 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 420 new Coronavirus cases out of 48,220 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 19 August, taking confirmed infections to 110,518.

The 420 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

56 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (314 tests today)

15 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,515 tests today)

76 through private initiative (2,559 tests today)

12 taken from public hospital labs (202 tests today)

183 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (25,793 tests today)

78 confirmed cases found through 15,781 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

43 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

13 tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 78 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 10 Limassol 12 Nicosia 22 Paphos 12 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 4 Closed structures 12 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 51 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 12 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 39 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 9 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit. Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 45 patients are being treated in the ICUs including five who are not intubated.