420 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 420 new Coronavirus cases out of 34,799 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 9 March, taking confirmed infections to 37,650.

The 420 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

95 through tracing of primary contacts (600 tests today)

Five through checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (400 tests today)

82 through private initiative (1,697 tests today)

16 from public hospital labs (325 tests today)

10 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (394 tests today)

212 confirmed cases found through 31,093 antigen rapid tests

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found

290 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 212 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 14 Limassol 131 Larnaca 16 Nicosia 48 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 1 Industrial area of Ergates 2 Industrial Area of Limassol 0 Education 0

In total, 69 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 19 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, and 14 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 41 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital

