Last night, members of the Famagusta Traffic Police spotted and stopped a 42-year-old woman on a road of the Famagusta District. The woman was found driving under the influence of alcohol. When tested she was found with 119 μg% of alcohol in her blood, when the limit is 22 μg%.

The woman will appear before the Court.

The Famagusta Traffic Police are investigating the case.

(philenews)