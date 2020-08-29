42 tomorrow, yellow warning in place

It’s getting hotter tomorrow, with the Met Office predicting 42 degrees inland, much higher than expected for this time of year, with a yellow warning in place.

Conditions in coastal regions will also rise further, to 34 in western and southwestern regions, 36 in the rest of the coastal areas and 33 on the mountains.

Winds will be moderate sea breezes force three in the morning, later turning light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly force three to four, over calm to slight seas and slight in windward regions in the afternoon.

Fine skies are predicted through to Wednesday, with cloudy intervals.

Temperatures are not expected to subside before Wednesday.