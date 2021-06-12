42 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 373, 250 men and 123 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 42 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,502 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 12 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,157.

The 42 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

One through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (37 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,942)

10 through private initiative (1,975 tests today)

Two cases from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (474 tests today)

25 confirmed cases found through 37,984 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

42 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

48 taken from public hospital labs

Analytically the 25 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 9 Nicosia 12 Paphos 1 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Businesses 0 Education 0

In total, nine patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, eight are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, four in the COVID-19 unit, and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, as well as two in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

