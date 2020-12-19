419 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 81, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Nicosia General Hospital, and a woman, 83, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital. The final cause of his death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 89, 58 men and 31 women with an average age of 78.

The Health Ministry also announced 419 new Coronavirus cases out of 4,323 PCR tests on Saturday, 19 December and another 215 out of 5,981 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 17,476.

The 419 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

121 through tracing (778 tests today)

Two from passengers/repatriates (1,112 tests today)

125 through private initiative (1,634 tests today)

24 from public hospital labs (384 tests today)

Three from GP referrals and special patient groups (224 tests today)

144 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR tests

Moreover, the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

45 tests take from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Out of 5,981 antigen rapid tests there were 215 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 8 Limassol 44 Larnaca 90 Nicosia 48 Famagusta 9 Old people’s homes 4 Health professionals 0 Private initiative 12

In total, 58 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated, 11 in the COVID-19 unit and four in the Increased Care Unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 26 at the Limassol General Hospital.

