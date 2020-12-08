419 new cases through PCR tests, five deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 76 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, a man, 84 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital, a man, 63 without underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital, a woman, 92, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital and a woman, 91, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 68, 44 men and 24 women with an average age of 77.

The Health Ministry also announced 419 new Coronavirus cases out of 4,208 PCR tests on Tuesday 8 December and another 218 out of 6,702 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 13,286.

The 419 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

60 through tracing (663 tests today)

Four through repatriates/passengers (915 tests today)

121 through private initiative (1,630 tests today)

19 from public hospital labs (361 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (251 tests today)

One from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias (98 tests today)

212 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, the following tests were conducted without any confirmed cases found:

50 tests among students/teachers

22 tests among migrants’ facilities

Out of 6,702 antigen rapid tests there were 218 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 9 Limassol 23 Larnaca 58 Nicosia 74 Famagusta 16 National Guard 0 Wider Public Sector 0 Private initiative 38

In total, 59 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including three who are not intubated and 12 in the COVID-19 unit. Another five patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 26 at the Limassol General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit.

