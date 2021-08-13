419 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday 

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 455, 297 men and 158 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 419 new Coronavirus cases out of 54,173 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 13 August, taking confirmed infections to 108,306.

The 419 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Seven taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,774 tests today)

66 through private initiative (3,362 tests today)

15 taken from public hospital labs (208 tests today)

247 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (30,800 tests today)

84 confirmed cases found through 17,029 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 122 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 14 Limassol 25 Nicosia 22 Paphos 6 Famagusta 13 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 4 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 66 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 11 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 56 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 12 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 21 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three at the Increased Care Unit. Some 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 45 patients are being treated in the ICUs including seven who are not intubated.