416 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 84 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital and a man, 89, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 63, 41 men and 22 women with an average age of 77.

The Health Ministry also announced 416 new Coronavirus cases out of 4,347 PCR tests on Monday 7 December and another 127 out of 5,105 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 12,867.

The 416 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

144 through tracing (948 tests today)

Nine through repatriates/passengers (2,114 tests today)

48 through private initiative (556 tests today)

10 from public hospital labs (243 tests today)

Five from GP referrals and special patient groups (186 tests today)

200 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, 90 tests were conducted among the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias without any confirmed cases found.

Out of 5,105 antigen rapid tests there were 127 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 10 Limassol 8 Larnaca 29 Nicosia 55 Famagusta 18 National Guard 3 Wider Public Sector 4

In total, 68 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including four who are not intubated and 12 in the COVID-19 unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 30 at the Limassol General Hospital, including two in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)