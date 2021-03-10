415 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 235, 156nmen and 79 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 415 new Coronavirus cases out of 34,079 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 10 March, taking confirmed infections to 38,065.

The 415 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

96 through tracing of primary contacts (639 tests today)

32 through private initiative (1,198 tests today)

13 from public hospital labs (341 tests today)

Nine from antigen rapid test conducted privately (222 tests today)

265 confirmed cases found through 31,174 antigen rapid tests

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

226 tests through checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

279 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 265 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 10 Limassol 169 Larnaca 29 Nicosia 39 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 2 Industrial area of Ypsonas 3 Industrial Area of Limassol 0 Education 5

In total, 72 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 18 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, and 21 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 43 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital

